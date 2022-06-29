New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): With an aim to enable citizens living in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) areas to directly connect and interact with more than 57,000 Safai Karmcharis and 5,000 Malis, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday launched a unique portal on the website of unified MCD.

"The new website launched today contains comprehensive information, including phone numbers, about Zone, Ward and stree or park wise deployment of 'Swachhta /Safai Sainiks' and Malis (Gardeners) by the Civic Agency," read an official statement.

With this first-of-its-kind initiative in Delhi, the hapless citizens who had been running from pillar to post to get their basic sanitation and hygiene-related needs addressed, and were approaching senior officials and public representatives with their grievances will now get much-needed relief.

Available in the public domain at the click of a button, these comprehensive lists also contain the details of the supervisory Sanitation Inspector and Chowdhry's (for gardeners). It will enable people to directly contact the concerned Safai Sainik or Gardener, allotted to specific streets and parks to address their sanitation/hygiene and cleanliness needs.

"It will also ensure efficient delivery of services, transparency and accountability by empowering the common citizens to not only contact the service provider directly but also reach to his/her supervisor in case their complains are not redressed," added the statement.

The LG while reviewing the IT initiatives undertaken by the MCD on June 24th had instructed officials to make all their services and regulatory functions IT-enabled by 31st July, 2022 and specifically asked for the sanitation and gardening services to be made on-line with details that empower direct access by citizens and ensure efficient delivery within a week.

More than 57,000 Safai Sainiks have been working in all 12 zones of the MCD. The list of all Safai Sainiks, their contact numbers, area of work or deployment and the names of their Sanitary Inspector (SI) is now available on Corporation's website.

There are nearly 5,000 gardeners and 400 Supervisory Chowdhrys employed with the Civic Agency. Their main work is to ensure upkeep and maintenance of parks and open gyms, plantation of trees or saplings, maintenance of nurseries etc. The Civic Body, under directions of the Lt. Governor, has also put their deployment details along with phone numbers on the website to be accessed on-line.

Upon opening the Home Page on the website, any citizen can click on 'Select on Service Area', thereafter go to the tab 'Portal'. Upon clicking the required Zone, the system leads to a menu where the list of deployed Safai Sainiks and Malis can be accessed.

This unique initiative of the MCD will make Safai Sainiks and Gardeners more accountable and will also ensure active participation of the citizens. (ANI)

