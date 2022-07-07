New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena laid the foundation stone of an automated puzzle car parking in the Punjabi Bagh area here, officials said on Thursday.

The parking facility being built by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in a 5,000 sqm plot, adjacent to the Ring Road, will accommodate 225 cars, they said.

The Lt Governor laid the foundation stone on Wednesday. He also visited 'Bharat Darshan Park' built on the theme of 'best out of waste', the MCD said in a statement.

MP West Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, MCD's Special Officer Ashwani Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The new parking facility, expected to provide much relief from crowding and traffic congestion, will be commissioned in one year time.

The ground plus five-floor parking facility will be 14.50 metre high, and it will be built at a cost of about Rs 31 crore, the statement said.

The Lt Governor also visited the iconic 'Bharat Darshan Park' in the Punjabi Bagh area, which was opened in December 2021. It has fast emerged as a favoured recreational and educational destination for locals, as well as tourists, officials said.

The park attracts 3,000 visitors daily on average with the numbers exceeding to around 10,000 on weekends and holidays. It thematically displays the rich heritage of the country and has emerged as a major tourist attraction of Delhi in a very short span of time, they said.

The LG during his visit to the park saw replicas of Gateway Of India, banyan tree, Hawa Mahal, Gol Gumbad, Qutub Minar, Nalanda ruins, Meenakshi Temple, Rameswaram, Jagannath Puri, Sanchi Stupa, Victoria Memorial, Hampi chariot, Taj Mahal, Mysore Palace among others, which are made of scrap material.

Municipal officials apprised him about the park that is spread over 8.5 acres and was built over a span of 22 months with 350 tonnes of scrap. Bharat Darshan Park contains 22 replicas, the statement said.

