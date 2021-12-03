New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the progress of 'Eco Park' being developed on the Ash Dyke Pond of Badarpur Thermal Power Station (BTPS) to promote urban greens.

"Chaired a meeting with VC, DDA, CMD, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) and other senior officials to review the progress of 'Eco Park' being developed on the Ash Dyke Pond of Badarpur Thermal Power Station (BTPS)," tweeted Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

Apprising of the project, Baijal said that it comprises several green features including a Jungle Safari, Miyawaki forest and water bodies is a unique initiative to promote urban greens while providing outdoor recreation facilities to the residents and tourists alike.

The NTPC presented the physical progress of the four phases of the project during the meeting.

While appreciating the progress, the LG advised the officials to meet the water needs of the park in collaboration with the Delhi Jal Board and "by way of utilising recycled water and conserving water through rainwater harvesting given the large expanse of the land".

It was also emphasised that the project activities should be closely monitored for timely completion of the project by October 2022. (ANI)

