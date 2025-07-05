New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): In an administrative step, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the promotion of 618 officials from the Delhi Subordinate Services (DSS) and Steno Cadre by relaxing the rules related to the minimum qualifying service, a statement said.

According to the Services Department of the Government of the NCT of Delhi (GNCTD), the promotions took effect from June 28, 2025, despite the officials being originally due for promotion on January 1, 2026.

"The move is expected to address long-standing stagnation and demotivation among staff, while also enhancing overall efficiency within the GNCTD departments," the Delhi LG office said in the statement.

The early promotions were made possible after the LG directed the department to seek a relaxation in qualifying service and subsequently approved the proposal to move the matter to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Delhi LG office said in the statement.

404 Gr-II (DSS) (Group-B Non-Gazetted) have been promoted to the post of Gr-I (DSS) (Group-B Gazetted), which includes 308 UR, 62 SC, 22 ST and 12 PwD officials, it said.

57 PA (Group-B Non-Gazetted) have been promoted to the post of Private. Secretary (Group-B Gazetted), which includes 30 UR and 27 SC officials.

157 Stenographer Gr-III (Group-C Non-Gazetted) have been promoted to the post of PA (Group-B Non-Gazetted), which includes 117 UR, 37 SC, 01 ST, 02 PwD Officials. (ANI)

