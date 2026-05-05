India News | Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This comes after Shah has been appointed as the BJP's central observer for the West Bengal assembly elections, following the party's historic performance in the state's elections.

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The Union Home Minister, in his new role, is tasked with overseeing the BJP's strategy in West Bengal, where the party is poised to form its first-ever government after securing 207 seats in the 294-member assembly.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, secured 80 seats. This victory adds to the BJP-led NDA's growing political footprint, following similar successes in Assam and other states.

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In addition to his role in West Bengal, Amit Shah is joined by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi as the central co-observer. The BJP also appointed Union Minister JP Nadda as the central observer for the election of the leader of the party's legislative assembly in Assam, where the party won 82 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 64 by 18 seats.

Earlier, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor attended an event organised by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium, Vasant Kunj, on the occassion of World Liver Day.

Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary, GNCTD & Chairman, ILBS, and Rupesh Kumar Thakur, Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), GNCTD, and Sangram Singh also attended the event as guests, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

This year's theme, "Solid Habits, Strong Liver", set the tone for an event that was as much about human stories as it was about policy and numbers.

The day began with a visit to Dawat-E-Jigar, ILBS's liver health awareness food exhibition showcasing nutritious, scientifically curated, and patient-specific dietary options. The exhibition served as a vivid reminder that liver health begins not in the clinic, but at the dining table, it added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)