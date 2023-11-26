New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday extended his warm greetings to all on Constitution Day.

"On Constitution Day let us reaffirm our faith in the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India. Let us pledge to achieve the goals of socio-economic and political transformation that this Magna Carta, given to us by our founding fathers, set forth for us," VK Saxena posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Hamas Hands 14 Hostages, Three Foreigners to Red Cross on Third Day of Truce.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while congratulating countrymen on the occasion of Constitution Day, said it was unfortunate that the first amendment of the Constitution 'pertained to curtailing' the freedom of speech and expression.

"In keeping with the changing times, circumstances and requirements of the country, previous governments (at the Centre) carried out amendments (to the Constitution) at different times. However, it is our misfortune that the first amendment of the Constitution pertained to curtailing the freedom of speech and expression," PM Modi said during the 107th edition of his monthly radio address on Sunday.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Two BRO Officials Injured in Road Accident on Way to Silkyara Tunnel.

"However, through the 44th amendment, the wrongs committed during the Emergency (during the Prime Ministership of Indira Gandhi) were duly rectified," PM Modi noted during his address.

The first amendment was passed in 1951 by the Provisional Parliament, members of which had just finished drafting the Constitution as part of the mandate of the Constituent Assembly.

As part of the first amendment, changes were made to articles 15, 19, 85, 87, 174, 176, 341, 342, 372 and 376 of the Constitution.

It incorporated the Ninth Schedule to protect land reforms and other laws, after judicial review, while also inserting articles 31, 31A and 31B.

Significantly, under the provisions of Article 31 of the Constitution, laws enunciated in the Ninth Schedule cannot be challenged in a court of law on the ground of violating the fundamental rights of citizens.

Every year, on November 26, Indian Constitution Day is celebrated. The Constituent Assembly of the country formally adopted the Constitution on this day in 1949, which came into force on January 26, 1950.

Constitution Day is also known as 'Samvidhan Divas' or 'National Law Day'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)