New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated the illuminated 166-meter Chimney Tower at the Rajghat Power House on Friday.

"On the eve of Diwali, Delhi got another significant lighted landmark on its skyline, with Lt Governor, VK Saxena, today inaugurating the illumination of the 166-meter Chimney Tower at Rajghat Power Plant, making it the tallest illuminated structure of the National Capital," the Delhi Development Authority said.

DDA said that LG VK Saxena, who first visited the Rajghat Power Plant on February 19, 2023, had then asked for the chimney structure to be repurposed so as to convert it into a permanent asset for the city and its residents.

"Various meetings were held under the chairmanship of the Lt Governor at Raj Niwas wherein it was decided that the repurposing of Rajghat Power House is to be taken up to showcase the power generation mechanism through a 5D experience for the public, making it a place for information and entertainment alike," DDA said. "Compared to the 72.5-meter-tall Qutub Minar, which was recently illuminated and opened to the public, the Rajghat Power Plant chimney, which is more than 2.2 times the height of Qutub Minar (with a base of 13 metres tapering up to 8 metres), posed technological challenges in lighting it up effectively," the authority added. The Rajghat Power Plant, a coal-based plant spread over an area of 28 acres, was commissioned in 1989. However, it was decommissioned in 2015 due to pollution concerns. (ANI)

