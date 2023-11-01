New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), Vinai Kumar Saxena, approved the creation of 10 additional posts of IT cadre in order to strengthen IT-enabled services in the Delhi Prison Department, said a press release by LG office on Wednesday.

These 10 additional posts will include one post of Senior System Analyst, one post of System Analyst and eight posts of Data Processing Assistants (Assistant Programmer), said the official statement.

This move will ease the workload caused by the modernisation of Prisons and digitization of records of prisoners, added the official statement.

The official release further mentioned that the total financial implication for the creation of 10 posts is estimated to be around Rs 1.02 crore annually.

The press note by the LG office also informed that the IT Department, Administrative Reforms Department and the Finance Department have concurred with the creation of above mentioned 10 additional posts.

The Finance Department agreed with the above proposal with a stipulation to keep sufficient funds under the revenue head after obtaining the approval of the Delhi LG, said the press release. (ANI)

