New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Delhi recorded 10 fresh Covid cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

No new fatality due to the viral disease was reported.

Also Read | Jio Down: Upset Over Transfer, Employee Cuts Optical Fiber Cables, Causes Jio Internet and TV Cable Outage in Parts of Mumbai.

With these new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,06,981, while the death toll due to the infection stands at 26,518, officials said.

The fresh cases came out of 3,133 tests conducted the previous day.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight to Doha Diverted to Mumbai as Precaution Against Technical Failure.

The number of active cases stands at 31 while the number of patients in home isolation is 18. Of the 8,211 Covid beds in the city hospitals, only 15 are occupied, they said. PTI KND

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)