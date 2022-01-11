New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Delhi logged 23 COVID-19 fatalities and 21,259 cases while the positivity rate rose to 25.65 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

A total of 82,884 tests were conducted the previous day, including 61,060 RT-PCR ones.

Also Read | CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021 Released At ctet.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

A total of 2,209 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of them, 84 are on ventilator support, the government data showed.

The city currently has 74,881 active cases of which 50,796 are in home isolation.

Also Read | Piyush Goyal Holds Meet With His Bhutanese Counterpart, Discusses Ways to Boost Bilateral Trade.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)