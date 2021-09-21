New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi reported 39 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to the city government's health bulletin.

The cumulative case tally stands at 14,38,556, while over 14.13 lakh people have either been discharged or have recovered or migrated out, it said.

The death toll stands at 25,085 and the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin stated.

It said that 66,278 tests were conducted on the previous day.

