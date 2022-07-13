New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Delhi logged 490 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.16 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease in a day, according to data shared by the health department here.

The infection tally in the city has risen to 19,41,905 while the death toll has reached 26,288.

The fresh infections were detected out of 15,495 COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago.

