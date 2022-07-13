The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the admit card for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 tomorrow, July 14. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website reetbser2022.in from 4.00 PM onwards.

The REET 2022 exam will be held on July 23 and 24. Exam timing for paper 1 (Level 2) is from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and timing for paper 2 (Level 1) is from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. CUET UG 2022: Admit Card for CUET UG 2022 Exams To Be Released Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Details Here

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website reetbser2022.in Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Candidates may note that the admit card releases only through candidate login. It is mandatory for all candidates to produce a copy of the admit card at the time of entering the exam hall. Thus, candidates must download the admit card as soon as it releases and generate two to three print-outs for carrying to the exam centre.

The REET 2022 syllabus and scheme of the exam is already published by the BSE, Rajasthan on the official website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).