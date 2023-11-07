New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): A man was injured due to a rod impaled on him at Shastri Road Highway area in Delhi after falling into a pit made for the construction of a highway pillar, police said.

"Information was received on Monday at 7:21 PM that a person had fallen into the pit made for the construction of a highway pillar and had been impaled on an iron rod," said officials.

"It was found that the iron rod had pierced through the body of the injured, identified as Sayed Kamel, a resident of Gali No. 2, Dharampura, Gandhi Nagar, Delhi," they added.

After cutting the iron rod, he was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital with a piece of the rod still inserted in his body. The rod was removed after surgery, and his condition was said to be stable.

A case has been registered in this regard, and police were further looking into the incident. (ANI)

