New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): A man was stabbed and robbed by three men after he refused to help them in stealing a scooty near Bahadurgarh road on Monday, said police.

The victim has been identified as Sameer, a resident of Azad Market. The accused were identified as Ishaan, Aamaan and Anas and both parties know each other, said the police.

According to the police, Sameer was going back home from Choti Masjid around 7:20 am. He was stopped by the three accused near Bahadurgarh Road, police post. The accused asked the victim to help them steal a scooty but when he refused, they started threatening him.

Accused Ishan took out a knife and threatened him and robbed him. The accused robbed Rs 2,350, Aadhar card, Pan card and a Mobile phone from the victim. Ishaan stabbed the complainant, said police. When the victim resisted and raised an alarm all 3 accused ran away from the spot, said the police.

The victim filed a complaint against the three accused after the incident.

A case has been registered by the Police under sections 394 and 34 of IPC.

A police investigation is underway. Further details awaited. (ANI)

