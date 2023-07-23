New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Delhi's Yamuna river on Sunday crossed the danger mark once again following a surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river, increasing chances of another spell of floods in the capital.

The water level of the Yamuna River in the National Capital was recorded at 206.31 metres till 4 pm, crossing the danger mark.

Meanwhile, announcements are being made by the administration to vacate low-lying areas.

Earlier in the morning the water level of the Yamuna River in the National Capital was recorded at 205.81 metres, marginally above the danger mark of 205.33m.

After the heavy rainfall in in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh the water was discharged from Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage.

The Delhi government is on high alert due to discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from the barrage into the river, said revenue minister Atishi on Saturday.

Due to a rise in the water level of the Hindon River in Noida, several houses were submerged in the low-lying areas on Saturday. The police reached the spot on Saturday and issued an alert regarding the situation.

"Water entered some houses in the low-lying areas...as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated to a safer place. The situation is normal at the moment and we are monitoring the water level and spreading awareness about it," said, Sureshrao Kulkarni, Additional Commissioner of Police.

After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days.

The water level dropped below the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days. The river breached the danger mark at 5 pm on July 10, leading to extensive flooding of the national capital.

Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several places in Delhi grappled with water-logging and flood-like situations. (ANI)

