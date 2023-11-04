New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has constituted 517 surveillance teams, constituting 1,119 officers, to check the open burning, illegal construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumping, checking of C&D sites, and dust on roads under its jurisdiction, said officials.

According to the officials, MCD is strictly implementing the Winter Action Plan (WAP)-2023-24 and taking stern action against defaulters.

For violations related to C&D waste norms, 91 challans have been issued and a fine of Rs. 11.8 lakh has been imposed. During October, 163 challans have been issued amounting to Rs. 34 lakhs at C&D sites for violations of norms.

MCD teams also issued eight challans for dust norm violations at construction sites and imposed a fine of Rs. 25 lakh.

MCD issued 13 challans for illegal garbage dumping and imposed a fine of Rs 36,000. MCD teams destroyed or seized 38 unauthorised coal tandoors. Four counters were also seized for using coal to prepare food.

At the same time, MCD has also deployed various measures to control air pollution.

Working in this direction, MCD has deployed a total of 60 anti-smog guns (ASGs) at different locations; 12 smog guns have been deployed at Anand Vihar to control air pollution; six at Mundka and six at Wazirpur; six at Punjabi Bagh; and others have been deployed at hotspot areas.

MCD is deploying other measures to control air pollution. MCD has deployed 52 mechanical road sweepers to carry out sweeping on PWD roads. Their frequency and timing have been enhanced as per the various stages of the GRAP.

MCD has deployed 225 water sprinklers, including 30 mobile anti-smog guns (ASGs), on main roads to mitigate dust pollution.

The frequency of water sprinkler deployment is increasing in the hotspot areas. Rs. 20 lakhs have been provided to each zone to buy dust suppressants.

MCD has installed 20 Anti-smog guns at various facilities of MCD, like C&D plants, SLF, WTE etc. All have been directed to operate them for an extended period of time. 15 AGSs have been installed at identified high-rise buildings in MCD and are currently functional.

On 35 construction sites, 71 ASGs are installed by project proponents and are regularly inspected by dedicated teams.

DPCC has identified various micro-sources of air pollution related to different agencies for hotspot areas.

Accordingly, all actions are being taken by Nodal Officers (Deputy Commissioner of zones) along with various stakeholder departments to combat air pollution in the vicinity of Hotspots. 504 sites have been registered on the DPCC C&D web Portal and these sites are being regularly monitored by zonal teams constituted to check Construction and demolition activities, said the press release issued by the MCD. (ANI)

