New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Delhi Metro services will be curtailed on a section of the Airport Express Line for two hours in the morning of April 30 owing to a scheduled track maintenance work, officials said on Friday.

The work will be undertaken between the Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Aerocity section of the corridor from 5:30 am to 7:30 am, they said.

Owing to this, services on this line will be run in a curtailed manner for these two hours.

Trains will be run on a single line between Dhaula Kuan and Airport (T-3) metro stations when the work is underway on another track. Normal train movement will be maintained from Airport to Dwarka-21 and Dhaula Kuan to New Delhi sections, the DMRC said in a statement.

Due to this, trains will be available with increased headway on the Airport Express Line originating from both ends, officials said.

Passengers availing Airport Express Line services during these hours are advised to plan their journey accordingly. Normal train movement on the entire Airport Express Line shall be available after 7:30 am as per the regular time table, the statement said.

