New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The body of a 35-year-old milkman was found on Heliport road in Rohini area in the national capital, said the Delhi police officials on Monday.

The police have registered an FIR.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep who hails from Rithala.

The police informed that the information of the presence of a "corpse" was received early in the morning after which the station house officer of the Begumpur police station was rushed to the spot.

The milkman along with his motorcycle was found at the spot of the incident.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

