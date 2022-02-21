Adil C, and Trinity Rose. The collaboration we have all been waiting for. It’s been a year long wait for fans who’ve been asking the two singers to release this song. And now, it’ll be available worldwide on February 22nd.

Adil C is a Canadian pop singer from Toronto, ON who’s been writing music since he was kid and went into pop singing when he heard “Let Me Love You” by DJ Snake & Justin Bieber. Adil C has told us exclusively that this upcoming release “I Promise” had been written over 2 years ago and went through incredible revisions, especially with great vocal additions from Trinity Rose.

The two singers, Adil C and Trinity Rose are both incredibly talented artists. They can sing, perform, potentially even act! Everyone is waiting for the music video these two have created. But beyond the song and the connection between the singers, they both are extremely good friends. Outside of music, Adil & Trinity love baking, crystal shopping, talking about how LA drivers need to re take their driver’s test again, critique movies, and much more.

We’re obsessed with this collab not just because the song is so damn catchy and incredible, but because the two singers are just good people and real friends. We always love seeing a positive friendship that’s healthy towards fans and people around them.