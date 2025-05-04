New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday said that BJP government will resolve the waterlogging issue in upcoming monsoon season in the national capital.

Speaking to media persons, Sood said, "Today, we had the legislative party meeting regarding the upcoming assembly session, and also we discussed the issues of our respective constituencies. In 125 years, Delhi has not received this much water in May, and within an hour, the waterlogging issue was resolved, which had earlier caused heavy traffic for hours. This was our test before the arrival of the monsoon, and we will succeed this time."

On Friday, Delhi recorded 78mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, the second highest in 24 hours since 1901. The most rainfall was recorded at 119.3 mm on May 20, 2021, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The highest rainfall was recorded at Lodhi Road - 78 mm, just ahead of Safdarjung Airport, which recorded 77mm. According to IMD, moisture and wind convergence over the area from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, assisted by a persistent, highly favourable synoptic pattern at both lower and middle tropospheric levels, resulted in heavy rainfall.

According to IMD, it was associated with the movement of the remnant of the "Tauktae" Cyclone, which crossed the Gujarat coast.

The sudden rain resulted in heavy waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion in parts of Delhi.

Places like Gurgaon, Delhi Airport and Minto Road were severely inundated, resulting in significant inconvenience for the public. This abrupt shift in weather conditions has left individuals facing considerable challenges.

The unseasonal rainfall, resulting in heavy waterlogging, allowed the opposition to slam the BJP-led Delhi government. (ANI)

