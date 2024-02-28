New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Delhi's Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has again written to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and directed for department's comments on the Water Bill related 'One Time Settlement Scheme', the Office of the Urban Development Minister said in a press release.

In a letter to Chief Secretary dated February 26, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "In my note dated February 15, 2024, I had directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the Cabinet proposal is processed and brought before the Cabinet by early next week."

He further said that again on February 21 he directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the proposal is expedited and the Cabinet Note is brought before the Cabinet by the end of that week.

Bhardwaj further said that, "Cabinet Note, alongwith the comments of the departments, be placed before the Council of Ministers by the end of this week and if the Departments fail to provide the comments, they may place their comments directly during the Cabinet Meeting."

Earlier on Tuesday in a press conference at Delhi Assembly, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, stated that for a few days, it's been discussed that across Delhi approximately 40 per cent of consumers of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) are distressed by DJB's inflated bills. This is a significantly large number for any institution. More than 10 lakh consumers amongst the total of 26 lakhs, are saying that their bills are not right, and the bills have not been generated as per their consumption.

Briefing on the timeline of the 'One-Time Settlement Scheme', Delhi's Urban Development Minister said, "The CM has already informed all regarding the obstructions to the cabinet note. On January 13, 2023, the 'One-Time Settlement Scheme' was passed in DJB's board meeting. A month ago, on January 25, 2024, it was sent to the Finance Department soliciting their comments. How long can any department take to offer their comments, a few days, or a couple of weeks?"

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj mentioned that on January 25 of this year, it was sent to the Finance Department asking for their prompt comments. After 10 days, February 5, 2024, an officer from the Finance Department wrote a letter seeking the 'Original File'. Though the Finance Department has nothing to do with the Delhi Jal Board's original file, they are supposed to provide their comments on the cabinet note.

"Since they asked, we sent them the original file on February 9, 24, then the finance department raised some queries on it. Subsequently, the finance minister answered all those queries along with providing comments on the policy on behalf of the finance department," he added.

He said that only the comments given by the Principal Secretary of the Finance Ministry for this proposal will be considered valid.

"Rejecting the comments given by the finance minister, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Urban Development Department said that they do not accept the finance minister's comments and only the comments given by the Principal Secretary of the Finance Ministry for this proposal will be considered valid. Along with submitting the original file on February 9th to the finance department, we gave directions to submit their comments by February 12th and present it in the Cabinet by February 14th, the minister shared.

He further said that, however, the comments were not brought to the Cabinet by February 14.

Bharadwaj further added, "On February 15, 2024, CM Arvind Kejriwal, DJB Chairperson Atishi, and I met with the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi and presented the entire matter before him. After hearing the entire matter, the LG instructed us to issue a directive to the Chief Secretary (CS) to bring this proposal to the Cabinet meeting next week."

He said that immediately after the LG's suggestion, on February 15, 2024, he issued written instructions to the Chief Secretary referring to the conversation with the LG regarding this matter.

"Despite this, no action was taken by the Chief Secretary regarding this matter. Thereafter, once again on February 21, 2024, I issued written instructions to the Chief Secretary, to bring this proposal to the Cabinet by the end of this week, the week has passed, and still no action was taken."

He said that it has been over a month, but no comments have been received from the Finance Department.

"Despite repeatedly issuing directives to the finance department, the Chief Secretary, and officials of the Urban Development Department, when no action was taken, once again on Monday, February 26, 2024, a written directive was issued to the Chief Secretary, stating that we are going to fix a date for the Cabinet meeting, either the Finance Department should bring their comments on this proposal by the end of this week, or directly present their comments in the Cabinet meeting. It has been over a month, but no comments have been received from the Finance Department. How long will the elected government wait for an officer's comments?" he reasoned.

The Urban Development Minister further said that despite adopting the path suggested by the LG and issuing directives to the Chief Secretary, no action is being taken.

It creates suspicion that perhaps due to pressure from the LG, officers are obstructing this proposal, and no action is being taken on it. "We have continuously complained to the LG about an officer, but despite that, no action is being taken against that officer by the LG. It indicates a collusion between the LG and the officers," he added.

Taking potshots at the BJP-led central government, Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj conveyed that the LG is also under the BJP-led central government, on whose directives the LG is working, and the BJP does not want this 'One-Time Settlement Scheme' to be implemented.

The BJP doesn't want the problems of around 11 lakh consumers in Delhi solved who are troubled by incorrect bills from the Delhi Jal Board, he said.

"Not only in the Delhi Jal Board case but also in the Health Department matter, wherever the Chief Secretary has halted the department's funds, we have complained to the LG with evidence several times about this matter. However, the LG has taken no action against the guilty officers. We appeal to the LG and the central government to bring this scheme before the Cabinet as soon as possible, which will benefit nearly 11 lakh consumers in Delhi," Bharadwaj concluded. (ANI)

