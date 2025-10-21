New Delhi, October 21: A minor fire broke out at a multi-storey building in the Rashtrapati Bhawan Complex in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Services, the blaze erupted in Flat No. 19 of Narmada Apartment near Gate No. 31. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the operation to douse the fire started soon after. Fire was brought under control at 2.15 pm, officials said. Further details are awaited.

In another incident on Saturday, a fire broke out at the Staff Quarter block of MPs' Flats in Brahmaputra Building, BD Marg, New Delhi. According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the incident occurred in the silt area, where some unserviceable furniture items, lined up to be disposed of, were stacked. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Building in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar; 27 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Videos).

At approximately 1:15 PM, the fire reportedly originated from the ignition of firecrackers by children in the vicinity. The fire was noticed at 1:18 PM. Before the arrival of fire tenders, CPWD officials promptly cut off the power supply and the IGL gas connection to the building, ensuring the swift evacuation of the premises as a precautionary measure to avoid any casualties. Delhi Fire Services Receives over 170 Fire Incidents Calls During Diwali.

The fire was extinguished entirely by 1:45 PM. Due to the coordinated response of CPWD officials and the Delhi Fire Service personnel, the situation was brought under control quickly. There were no casualties reported in the incident. All firefighting systems installed in the building were operational and were effectively used to contain the fire before the arrival of fire tenders.

