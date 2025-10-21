New Delhi, October 21: Firefighting operations are still underway after a massive fire broke out late last night in a building located in Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. As many as 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to combat the blaze. Navi Mumbai Fire: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Blaze Erupts at Multi-Storey Residential Building in Maharashtra’s Vashi (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks out at Building in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar

Fire has not yet been fully extinguished, officials said.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:4

TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.