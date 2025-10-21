New Delhi, October 21: Firefighting operations are still underway after a massive fire broke out late last night in a building located in Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. As many as 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to combat the blaze. Navi Mumbai Fire: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Blaze Erupts at Multi-Storey Residential Building in Maharashtra’s Vashi (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks out at Building in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out late last night in a building in Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. 27 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire has not yet been completely extinguished. pic.twitter.com/j8gBMpLpCv — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

VIDEO | Delhi: Fire breaks out at a factory in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar; emergency services rushed to the spot. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/yCwhjTus24 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2025

Fire has not yet been fully extinguished, officials said.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

