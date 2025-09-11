New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): A minor girl was attacked with a blade on her face and back by a group of girls in Delhi's Rohini Sector 30 area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on September 9, in the Aman Vihar police station area of Rohini district.

According to the Delhi police, the victim, a resident of Sector-20, Rohini, was attacked following an earlier dispute with a fellow student. Enquiry revealed that on September 4, the victim and the accused had an altercation in school. To take revenge, the accused and her sister, along with their friends, allegedly conspired to carry out the assault.

The police said that on the day of the attack, the accused girls, of whom one was a 14-year-old and the other three were 15-year-olds, slapped the victim, while another 16-year-old attacked her with a blade, leaving serious injuries on her face and back.

Police reached the hospital after receiving a PCR call on September 9. Doctors informed them that the victim was under treatment and unfit for statement at the time.

The Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report was also kept pending by doctors on that day.

Following the receipt of the MLC report on Thursday, legal action was taken against the accused minors, officials said.

Police stated that the accused girls were friends of the accused, who studied in the victim's school, while they themselves were students of another school where another accused sister studied.

"The enquiry revealed that the attack was the result of a revenge plan after a school altercation. All minors involved in the assault have been identified," the police said.

Further necessary legal action has been initiated. (ANI)

