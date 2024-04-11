Delhi, April 11: A man in his mid-fifties was rushed to Manipal Hospital Dwarka after experiencing severe breathlessness and difficulty swallowing during a party. Initial medical suspicions pointed to throat swelling, but a shocking discovery was made when an X-ray and laryngoscopy revealed pieces of blades lodged in the patient's food pipe.

According to The New Indian Express, the patient, who has a history of schizophrenia, could not recall the moment he ingested the blades. Dr Ashish Vashishth, Head of the ENT Department at Manipal Hospital, highlighted the challenges faced during the medical intervention. Significant oedema and impaction thwarted attempts to remove the blades using flexible laryngoscopy and esophagoscopy. Bengaluru: One-Year-Old Boy Swallows Button Battery From Sister’s Electronic Scratch Pad, Timely Endoscopy Saves His Life.

Ultimately, the patient underwent a rigid esophagoscopy under general anaesthesia, where doctors successfully extracted three half-cut blades deeply embedded in the hypopharyngeal mucosa. Despite complications such as bleeding and mucosal fragility, the operation was a success, and the patient was discharged two days later with a referral to the psychiatry team for ongoing care.

In February, as many as 39 coins and 37 magnets were removed from a 26-year-old man's intestine after he complained of repeated vomiting and abdominal pain for more than 20 days. The patient's surgery was performed at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where the patient told the team of doctors that he swallowed the coins and magnets under the assumption that zinc helps in body-building. Rajasthan Man Vomits Blood After Swallowing 56 Razor Blades, Doctors Remove Sharp Objects After Three-Hour-Long Surgery.

According to the man's family, he was also on treatment for a known case of psychiatric illness and had a history of eating coins and magnets for the past few weeks.

