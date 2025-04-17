New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): A minor housemaid named Laxmi was found dead in her employer's bathroom in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Laxmi, who had been working at Deepak's residence for a month and a half, was found hanging from a shower pipe in the bathroom.

Her age is currently under verification, with estimates ranging from 14 to 20 years old. Laxmi's parents claim she was around 17, while others at the scene estimated her age to be around 19-20.

A case was registered at Vasant Kunj (South) Police Station in New Delhi on April 16.

Laxmi, a resident of Vasant Kunj, originally belonged to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. Upon inquiry, it was found that Laxmi had been working as a housemaid at Deepak's house in Vasant Kunj for the past one and a half months, said the police.

The investigation revealed that on the day of the incident, Laxmi arrived at work around 8:00 a.m. Deepak, his wife, and children returned home around 4:00 PM and went to sleep. When the family cook arrived at 6:00 PM, Laxmi didn't respond to the doorbell, prompting a search that led to the discovery of her body.

The police registered a case and sent Laxmi's body to Safdarjung Hospital for further examination. Inquest proceedings are currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

The police are working to verify her exact age and gather more information about her background. (ANI)

