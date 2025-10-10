New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Delhi-NCR states requested the Supreme Court to allow bursting of green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. On Christmas and New Year's Eve, between 11.45 pm and 12.30 am, and for one hour on Gurpurab.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi-NCR states, said that PESO and NEERI will periodically inspect the manufacture of crackers and ensure that only approved green fire formulations are sold in the market.

SG said that the manufacturers must specify the quantity and details of green crackers. The Delhi-NCR states also suggested to apex court that no e-commerce website should accept online order and effect any online sale of green crackers.

Earlier on September 26, Supreme Court allowed the manufacturing of green firecrackers in the national capital, subject to the condition that they will not be sold in the NCR.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria permitted the certified manufacturers of green crackers, who have the permits from the NEERI and the PESO, to manufacture green crackers in Delhi-NCR, subject to the condition that they will not be sold in the National Capital Region.

"In the meantime, we permit the manufacturers who are having the certification of green crackers as certified by the NEERI as well as PESO to manufacture. However, this will be subject to an undertaking by the manufacturers to this court that until further orders passed by this court, they would not sell any of their crackers in the prohibited areas," ordered the apex court and posted the matter for hearing on October 8.

It directed the Centre to come up with a proposal on revising the absolute ban on manufacture of firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) after holding consultations with all the stakeholders.

During the hearing, the bench observed that a complete ban may not be practical and ideal. It said it has been experienced, that inspite of there being a complete ban on crackers, the ban could not be implemented.

It gave the instance of Bihar that the complete ban on mining in Bihar had led to the rise of illegal mining mafias. It is necessary that a balanced approach must be adopted, said the bench.

Hence, the bench asked Centre to come with a solution after taking all the stakeholders, including the Delhi Government, the manufacturers and sellers of fire crackers, on board. (ANI)

