VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 2: Rising Roots Ventures (OPC) Private Limited has announced the launch of Tidiyo, an innovative oral care brand focused on solving one of the most overlooked hygiene problems--bad breath caused by tongue bacteria. The brand's first product, the Tidiyo Tongue Cleaning Kit, is now available in India.

Also Read | Norway Leader Terje Rod-Larsen Compares Indians to Snakes in Leaked Epstein Files Email, His Statement 'Kill Indian First' Goes Viral.

While toothpaste and mouthwash are widely used for oral hygiene, studies and dental insights show that a major percentage of odor-causing bacteria accumulate on the tongue, not the teeth. Addressing this gap, Tidiyo introduces a tongue-focused oral care solution designed to eliminate bad breath at its source.

The Tidiyo Tongue Cleaning Kit includes a specially formulated tongue coating paste along with a precision-designed tongue cleaner. The paste works by breaking down odor-causing bacteria, helping users achieve long-lasting freshness rather than temporary masking of bad breath.

Also Read | Iran Summons EU Ambassadors To Protest Revolutionary Guard Being Listed As Terror Group.

According to the company, the formulation is crafted to be gentle yet effective, supporting overall tongue hygiene while helping maintain elasticity and oral comfort. Unlike conventional oral products that focus primarily on teeth, Tidiyo's approach centers on tongue care as a critical pillar of daily oral hygiene.

Rajasekar V, Founder of Rising Roots Ventures (OPC) Private Limited, said:"Bad breath is a common problem, but most solutions only address the surface. The tongue holds maximum bacteria, and that's where the real issue starts. With Tidiyo, we wanted to create a simple, practical product that directly targets the root cause rather than offering short-term fixes."

The launch of Tidiyo aligns with the growing demand for preventive and problem-specific personal care products in India. Designed for daily use, the Tongue Cleaning Kit is suitable for individuals seeking improved oral hygiene as part of their regular routine.

The product is now available online via the official website:

https://bit.ly/4buSOaz

With this launch, Rising Roots Ventures aims to build Tidiyo into a trusted oral care brand that encourages consumers to rethink conventional hygiene habits and adopt more effective, science-backed solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)