New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday announced that its parliamentary meeting will be held on 19 August 2025 at 9:30 AM, according to an official notification.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in the G.M.C. Balayogi Auditorium of the Parliament Library Building (PLB), and all NDA members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to attend on time. The notice was issued by Dr Shiv Shakti Nath Bakshi, Office Secretary of the NDA Parliamentary Party.

Also Read | CM MK Stalin Writes to PM Narendra Modi; Seeks Urgent Relief as US Tariffs Threaten Tamil Nadu Exports, Jobs.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its parliamentary board meeting on Sunday, 17 August, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Sources said discussions were likely to include the NDA's candidate for the Vice-Presidential elections.

A senior party source said, "The BJP parliamentary board meeting was scheduled for 17 August 2025 at the BJP office in Delhi. All parliamentary board members attended. There could have been discussions on the NDA's candidate for the post of Vice-President of India."

Also Read | What Is Fake CAPTCHA Scam? Learn How Cybercriminals Target Users With New Method To Steal Valuable Information; Know How To Avoid Such Scams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other parliamentary board members were expected to be present at the meeting.

On 6 August, leaders of the ruling NDA had unanimously passed a resolution authorising Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda to finalise the NDA's candidate for the Vice-Presidential election, scheduled for 9 September.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, had resigned from his post on 21 July 2025, citing health reasons. In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu posted on the Vice-President's official X account, he wrote, "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice-President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution."

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the election of the Vice-President of India. If contested, the poll will be held on 9 September from 10 AM to 5 PM at the First Floor of the Parliament House. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)