New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Two days after being granted bail, Pinjara Tod activists Natasha Narwal, Devangna Kalita and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, accused in Northeast Delhi violence, walked out of Tihar prison in Delhi on Thursday, following a court's order asking for their immediate release.

After the release, Narwal told the media that the legal battle is not yet over and she will keep fighting for her values.

"The legal battle will continue. We will also continue our fight for our values," said Narwal after walking out of Tihar Jail.

Kalita also thanked the Delhi High Court for letting her out of jail after a year, and said, "during this period, I got support from people."

Jamia Millia Islamia student Tanha after his being released from Tihar jail said, "We'll continue our fight, which we started in Jamia Millia Islamia, against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR)".

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi's Karkardooma Court ordered to release Pinjara Tod activists Narwal, Kalita and Jamia student Tanha who were granted bail by Delhi High Court on June 15 in connection with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case of North East of Delhi Violence.

Delhi Police had sought more time to verify the particulars of the accused and sureties.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravinder Bedi while passing the order noted that apropos the reason forwarded by the Investigation Officer that verification of the accused's permanent address would need time, said, "I would say that this by itself cannot be a plausible reason for the accused to be kept imprisoned till the time such reports are filed."

"Since the verification of the permanent address of accused shall require some time, let the Report to this effect be filed by Investigation Officer on or before June 23, 2021, at 2.30 pm with the concerned court," the court added.

Meanwhile delayed in getting release order by the trial court, Advocate Sidharth Aggarwal appearing for the accused moved to Delhi High Court and submitted that the order of bail which was passed on June 15 is still not implemented.

Earlier on June 15, the trial court asked the SHO concerned to submit a verification Report relating to particulars of the accused and sureties.

In three separate orders, the Delhi High Court has granted bail to Pinjra tod activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha. All of them were arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in connection with northeast Delhi violence cases.

Kalita and Narwal were arrested in the subject FIR on May 29, 2020, and Tanha was arrested on May 19, 2020, in the present case. (ANI)

