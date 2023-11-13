New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Allegations levelled against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in a land acquisition compensation matter are baseless and part of "dirty politics", Delhi government divisional commissioner Ashwani Kumar said on Monday, holding a press conference to defend the city's top bureaucrat.

The divisional commissioner told the presser that the allegations being made against the chief secretary were aimed at his character assassination as he was actively taking action in corruption cases.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked Vigilance Minister Atishi to conduct an inquiry into a complaint alleging that the chief secretary's son was employed by a relative of a man who was awarded enhanced compensation for his land acquired for a road project.

The original award of the 19 acre land at Bamnoli, being acquired by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was raised from Rs 41 crore to Rs 353 crore in May this year by then district magistrate (south west) Hemant Kumar.

Hemant Kumar was later suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the matter.

Justifying holding a press conference, the divisional commissioner said a lot of "rumours and lies" were being spread to tarnish the image of the chief secretary.

There should be an inquiry into the whole matter, he said, rejecting the allegations against the chief secretary as baseless and aimed at his character assassination.

He also said the matter came to light in May and action was taken then against the district magistrate Hemant Kumar.

The complaint against the chief secretary was a "diversionary tactics" to protect Hemant Kumar, he claimed.

