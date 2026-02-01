New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday applauded the Indian Coast Guard for their role in fighting against terrorism, human trafficking, controlling illegal activities, and maintaining the maritime security of the country, the Defence Minister's office posted on X.

In an X thread, the RMO stated, "The role of the Indian Coast Guard is extremely important in maintaining the country's coastal and maritime security. From stopping terrorism, arms and human trafficking to controlling other illegal activities, you remain vigilant on every front, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh."

Furthermore, Singh hailed the undivided determination and contribution in tackling challenges such as drug trafficking, illegal trade, piracy, marine pollution and much more.

"In this era of global instability and escalating maritime threats, your responsibilities have grown even further. Your contribution is decisive in tackling challenges such as drug trafficking, piracy, illegal trade, and marine pollution. With multi-agency coordination, the role of first responder in disaster management, and a demonstration of professionalism and humanity, it strengthens national security..." the Raksha Mantri's Office (RMO) wrote on X.

Singh urged the Coast Guard to prepare a clear and visionary roadmap for the next 25 years as India heads towards the dream of "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, when the Indian Coast Guard will also celebrate 75 years of its establishment.

"I want to say this to all of you, that the nation is proud of you, and the nation knows that as long as you stand in the seas, India remains secure. Today, as India is moving forward with firm resolve towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, it becomes essential for the Indian Coast Guard to prepare a clear, well-targeted, and visionary roadmap for the next 25 years," the RMO wrote on X.

"This roadmap should not remain limited merely to manpower planning and capability development, but should also define that, by the year 2047 and along with its 75th anniversary, where the Indian Coast Guard sees itself as an organisation..." the RMO added.

The Defence Minister assured that strengthening the security of the country remains the top-most priority in the Union Budget 2026.

"The government stands firmly with you. You all must have seen the budget presented today. I consider this budget to be the budget of the heart of India. Every sector has been given due place in the budget. As far as defence is concerned, once again, we can say with full confidence that the security of the country has always been our topmost priority and will remain so in the future..." the RMO wrote.

"In the coming times, we all together will make the Indian Coast Guard more capable, modern, and effective," the RMO added.

Singh further stated that the centre understands the need to strengthen the Indian Coast Guard, underlining that it empowers India's maritime security.

"Empowering the Indian Coast Guard technologically, enhancing its operational capabilities, and preparing it to meet future challenges are among the government's priorities. We fully understand that only when the Indian Coast Guard is strong will India's maritime security be strong..." the RMO wrote on X. (ANI)

