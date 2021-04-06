New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): A portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in the Punjabi Bagh area of Delhi on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Fire Services, one labourer is feared to be trapped under the collapsed section of the bridge.

"Two fire tenders are present at the spot carrying out the rescue operation," it added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

