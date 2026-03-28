New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Police from PS Alipur in Delhi's Outer North District on Friday quickly solved a murder case that took place at a de-addiction centre in Hiranki.

The officers received a report of a stabbing at a colony in Hiranki. When they reached the spot, they found blood scattered around. The injured person had already been rushed to Burari Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

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The victim was identified as Arun Kumar, a 22-year-old from Burari. He came from a poor family; his father worked as a rickshaw driver. According to his family, he had become addicted to drugs during his teenage years and was staying at a rehabilitation centre in Hiranki.

A case was registered under Section 103(1) BNS at PS Alipur.

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A special team led by Inspector Vivek, under the supervision of Inspector Shailender Sharma and ACP/SP Badli, was formed immediately. Within an hour, the team apprehended the accused, Arun Joshi (27), at the scene itself. A blood-stained knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered from his possession.

Along with the knife, the police also recovered CCTV footage showing the accused's involvement, blood samples and biological evidence from the spot.

During questioning, Arun Joshi admitted that he had quarrelled with the victim a few days earlier after the victim allegedly abused him. He said he stabbed him to take revenge. Both the victim and the accused were residents of the same de-addiction centre.

Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)