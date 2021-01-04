New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Special cell of the Delhi police on Monday arrested a "most wanted" criminal of Bihar who was absconding for more than a year.

In an official statement, police said arrested accused Aditya Tiwari was wanted in 16 criminal cases of murder, robbery and dacoity, extortion, attempt to murder among other crimes in Bihar.

"A semi-automatic pistol of .32 with five live cartridges was also recovered from his possession. The fugitive had made Delhi NCR his hideout for the last four months," police said.

The police said Aditya Tiwari and his associate Manish were threatening businessmen in Bihar and demanding extortion money. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)