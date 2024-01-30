New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman in West Delhi's Shakur Basti area. The accused and the deceased were known to each other for one and a half years, officials said on Monday.

They said the accused has been identified as Pandav Kumar, a resident of Delhi.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is a school dropout and belongs to a poor family. He used to work as a labourer in Delhi and had friendship with the deceased for the last one and a half years. He met her in his native village, i.e., Bihar, as the elder sister of the deceased was married there, according to the police.

Since the last few months, he has had suspicions that the deceased is "having multiple affairs" and "she is ignoring him," as per the police.

Police said that to take revenge, he decided to kill her. To execute his plan, he bought two knives from a local vendor at Rani Bagh market.

On January 25, the body of a woman understood to be in a relationship with the accused was found near railway tracks in the Shakur Basti area of West Delhi.

According to officials, the deceased woman (between 25 and 30 years old) was "brutally murdered," and "almost every part of the deceased had a cut-mark injury caused by a sharp-edged weapon."

Police said they had found the body with a neck slit and over 20 cuts to her body, including the pubic area. A blood-stained broken knife and a blood-stained shaving blade were recovered from the spot, they said.

Accordingly, a case under IPC section 302 was registered at Rani Bagh Police Station, and an investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, nearly 100 hours of CCTV footage were checked and analyzed; routes used by the accused were tracked, and local informers were activated to get clues about the murder, police said.

Based on technical and local information, one suspected person, later identified as Pandav Kumar, a resident of Budh Vihar, Delhi, was arrested, police said.

To execute his plan, the accused called the deceased at Budh Vihar Nala in north-west Delhi.

"Later, he called the victim at Budh Vihar Nala and allured the deceased to live together in a rented accommodation; when snubbed, he took her to the railway yard and killed her with a knife," as per police.

"He attacked her several times, due to which she got injured and fell down; later, she died," as per police.

"The accused, after committing the murder, fled from the spot as per his plan," the police added. (ANI)

