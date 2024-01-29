New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) 'Maratha Military Landscapes' representing extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by the Maratha rulers will be India's nomination for UNESCO tag for the 2024-25 cycle, the Culture Ministry said on Monday.

The twelve components of this nomination are -- Salher fort, Shivneri fort, Lohgad, Khanderi fort, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala fort, Vijay durg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu, it said in a statement.

These components, distributed across diverse geographical and physiographic regions, showcase the strategic military powers of the Maratha rule, officials said.

The 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India', which developed between 17th and 19th centuries, "represent an extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by the Maratha rulers," the statement said.

This will be India's nomination for inclusion into the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2024-25, it added.

