New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The Crime Branch of, Delhi police has arrested a notorious criminal wanted in two cases of Arms act and theft cases from Jahagirpuri, and he was also involved in 50 cases of attempt to murder, robbery, snatching and NDPS, Delhi police said.

The notorious criminal Rajan alias Rahul (40 years) is a resident of Jahagirpuri, Delhi.

Also Read | Meat Ban in Uttar Pradesh: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Questions UP Government's Ban on Meat Sales, Calls for Closure of Liquor Shops and Restaurants During Ram Navami 2025.

According to Delhi Police, on 29 March, secret information was received that accused Rajan alias Rahul, who is wanted and declared a proclaimed offender in two cases of Uttam Nagar police station and Janakpuri police station, is residing in the Jahagirpuri area and could be apprehended from there.

Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Rajan was apprehended from the area of Jahagirpuri, Delhi. To evade his arrest, the accused was frequently changed his place of stay and shifted on rent in Jahagirpuri, Delhi, along with his family members.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2025 Wishes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Eid Greetings, Says 'It Brings a Message of Happiness and Harmony'.

Delhi police further said that on September 5 at about 9.30 am, the complainant was going to her home from a medical shop. When the complainant parked her Scooty in front of a school, suddenly two persons came from behind on a motorcycle and stole her bag containing some important documents, i.e., voter card, ATM card, Doctor slip and gold chain of 15 gms and Rs 300 cash and ran away.

In this regard case U/s 379/34 IPC was registered at Janakpuri PS, Delhi and the main accused was arrested in this case and released on bail. The accused was declared proclaimed offender vide order dated March 27 by the lower court, when he did not appear in Court.

On September 7, 2013, at about 8 pm, a trap was laid down a lane near the metro station West Uttam Nagar by the Police and the accused was apprehended on a motorcycle. A country-made pistol (315 bore) along with 1 live cartridge were recovered from his possession. In this regard, FIR was registered in PS Uttam Nagar, Delhi. Proceeding U/s 82 Cr.P.C. has been initiated against the accused vide order dated November 25, 2024, by the Lower Court, when he did not appear in Court.

The accused has studied up to 10th class from Jahagirpuri, Delhi. Due to the poor financial condition of his family, he left his studies and started working in transport line along with his father. Thereafter, he came into contact with habitual criminals in the area and started committing armed robbery and snatching. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)