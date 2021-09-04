New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two people for allegedly duping over 50 people of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of providing fake loans under the 'Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan Yojana' from their office located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Inter-State Cell found out that the accused Inderjeet Pandey (27) and Amit Kumar (23) were running their racket from an office at Vasundhara Ghaziabad through a fake website that is http://mudrafinseve.in to cheat innocent people, said Delhi Police.

Delhi Police laid a trap and arrested Inderjeet and Amit from their office at Vasundhara and recovered incriminatory material that includes seven mobile phones that were used in calling and messaging the customers, one laptop, two pen drives containing the data of the cheated customers, forged loan approval letters, affidavits, four registers containing date wise calling details with the loan seekers, bank passbooks, debit card of Punjab National Bank that was being used for receiving the amount by cheating the customers.

During the interrogation, the police found that Inderjeet, a resident of Vasundhara Ghaziabad started working at a call centre situated at Laxmi Nagar in 2014 while Amit, a resident of Mandoli, Delhi, and a college drop out also joined the same call centre in 2016.

Both of them decided to open their own business and in January 2021, started their racket to cheat people for money on the pretext of providing a loan in the name of 'Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan Yojana', according to the police.

In order to execute their plan, Amit and Inderjeet took a rented office in Ghaziabad. Inderjeet got his website 'http://mudrafinseve.in' prepared and attached a pop-up link and mobile number to the website, stated the police.

"Whenever any loan seeker visited his website, the pop-up link appeared automatically. To proceed further, the loan seeker had to fill up his details i.e. name, the amount required, mobile number, and e-mail ID. Through this process, Inderjeet accessed the details of loan seekers and started contacting him. He targeted loan seekers from Eastern Region and South Region more as he thought that due to physical distance no one would come after him with a complaint," the police said.

As per the police, Inderjeet arranged a fake approval letter of 'Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan Yojana to lure his victims. In the last two months, the duo has created more than Rs 10 Lakhs from 50-60 victims. They have tried to cheat more than 1500 persons. (ANI)

