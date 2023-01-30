New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating people promising hotel bookings at discounted rates on Instagram, police said on Monday.

The accused, Yuvraj, a resident of Zirakpur in Punjab, was also wanted in a case of attempt to murder registered in Kurukshetra, Haryana, they said.

With his arrest, police claimed they solved seven cases of cyber fraud.

The matter came to light after a resident of Rohini filed a complaint alleging he was defrauded of Rs 4,900 by someone who offered hotel rooms at cut-price, police said.

According to the complainant, in September last year, he saw a post on Instagram that offered online hotel bookings at very cheap rates. As he wanted to visit Madurai, he contacted the man who had made the post for a booking at ITC Fortune hotel in Madurai.

The man asked him to transfer him Rs 4,900 into in a certain account, which the victim did, assured that his booking would be made. Later, when he went to Madurai, he found that there was no booking in his name.

In its investigation, police found that the man was operating from Chandigarh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

The accused was identified and detained from a hotel in Zirakpur, Chandigarh.

Interrogation revealed that Yuvraj used to post ads offering hotel bookings at discount price on Instagram. He would take the money from his victims through UPI, but would never do the booking, he said.

Police seized two mobile phones, four SIM cards, and two Wifi dongles used in the crime.

