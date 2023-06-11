Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a cyber fraudster for allegedly duping people to the tune of Rs 40 lakh with fake discount offers on flight tickets and visas, police said on Saturday.

The cyber fraudster mainly operated by enticing people across India by sending false messages claiming heavy discounts on flight tickets and visas. After defrauding the people, the accused used the victims' money for betting.

"One cyber crook has been arrested for allegedly duping people across India by sending false messages claiming heavy discounts on flight tickets and visas and then spending the hard-earned money of the victims on betting," said DCP Ravi Kumar Singh.

The accused have syphoned off Rs 40 lakh till now.

"He has defrauded people to the tune of Rs 40 lakh," said DCP Ravi Kumar Singh.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

