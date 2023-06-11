Mumbai, June 11: The MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 results will be declared by the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra on June 12. The announcement of the MHT CET 2023 Results is scheduled for 11 am. Aspirants who took the Maharashtra CET 2023 examination can conveniently check their results on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. COMEDK Result 2023 Out at comedk.org; Undergraduate Entrance Test or UGET Exam Results Declared, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

“MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 result will be announced on 12-06-2023 on www.mahacet.org and www.mahacet.in websites at 11.00 am”, reads the notification. The MHT CET (PCM Group) for the PCM group was conducted between May 9 and May 14, while the MHT CET (PCB Group) for the PCB group was held from May 15 to May 20. Candidates who appeared for these respective exams can expect the announcement of their results on June 12. NEET UG Result 2023 Date and Time: NTA Likely To Announce Results by June Second Week on neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

How to Check MHT CET Result 2023:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET-2023 tab.

Search for the result link.

Enter login details.

Check and download Maharashtra CET results.

Take printout for future reference.

Alternative Websites to Check MHT CET 2023 Result:

www.mahacet.org

www.mahacet.in

Cetcell.mahacet.org

Candidates who successfully clear the Maharashtra CET exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for MHT CET 2023. The announcement of the results will determine the qualification status of the candidates. Along with the result, the dates for CET counselling are also expected to be disclosed. To be eligible for seat allotment, interested candidates must complete the registration process for counselling.

Apart from this, Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test results will also be declared on June 12. AP EAPCET 2023 exams were held from May 15 to 19, while Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance exams were taken on the 22nd and 23rd.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2023 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).