New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): A Nigerian national was arrested in Delhi for allegedly duping a man of over Rs 5 lakh through Facebook.

According to police, one Onuorah Donatus Jideoffor (28) duped the victim of Rs 5.16 lakh on the pretext of paying Customs charges for a "gift" he was getting for the Indian man.

The accused had befriended the victim on Facebook, said police.

A complaint regarding this was lodged on November 6, following which an investigation was carried out by a Delhi Police Crime Branch team, led by Inspector Filomena Costa and Sub-inspector Nitin Halankar.

The accused was found to be residing in Mohan Garden, Delhi, following which he was arrested. (ANI)

