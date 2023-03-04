New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Delhi Police on Saturday registered a case against a School Management Committee coordinator for allegedly pasting a poster supporting former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case, at the main gate of a government school here.

Sisodia, who had 18 portfolios in the Delhi government, including education, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 on Sunday. He resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday.

On Friday morning, SMC coordinator Gazala, in connivance with the principal of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidayalaya in Shastri Park, asked the girl students to arrange some desks at the school entrance and pasted a large poster of Sisodia at the main gate, according to the FIR.

The BJP on Thursday claimed that the Delhi government had set up "I love Manish Sisodia" desks in state-run schools to rally support for the arrested leader, a charge denied by the AAP dispensation.

A case was registered against Gazala under section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, police said.

The principal is in-charge of the school and provided the desks, the FIR said.

A Delhi court on Saturday extended by two days the CBI custody of Sisodia and directed the central probe agency to produce him on Monday.

