New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has dismantled a vehicle theft syndicate operating across multiple states, with its mastermind based in Dubai. In a series of operations, police arrested key operatives and recovered 15 stolen high-end vehicles.

The investigation began with the arrest of accused, Taj Mohammad alias Taju alias Chavanni, on August 18, 2024. He was identified as a key operative coordinating vehicle thefts and deliveries across states. Following his arrest, police registered e-FIR No.024383/24 and uncovered significant details about the syndicate's operations.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of several associates and the recovery of stolen vehicles from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. The operation culminated with the arrest of three more suspects on February 26, 2025, who were intercepted with stolen vehicles on Purvanchal Expressway.

According to police, the syndicate was led by Amir Pasha, who operates remotely from Dubai. He allegedly supplied advanced programming devices, blank keys, and tools to bypass vehicle security systems, while managing finances and maintaining anonymity among members.

The accused arrested include Taj Mohammad (40), a resident of Bulandsahar, Uttar Pradesh, who has over 70 cases registered against him, including robbery, vehicle theft, burglary, and some under the Arms Act in Delhi.

Another accused, Imran Khan alias Guddu (25), a resident of Seelampur, Delhi, served as the syndicate's technical expert specialising in hacking ECM codes and bypassing security systems. He has 10 previous criminal cases registered against him, including robbery and vehicle theft.

Police also arrested Kunal Subhash Jaiswal (24), a resident of Bandra, Mumbai, who acted as a key receiver and distributor of stolen vehicles in Mumbai, Pune, and Nasik. He has five prior cases of vehicle theft registered against him.

Akbar (40), a resident of Jasola, Delhi, was identified as a receiver and financier coordinating deliveries to buyers in Northeast India and West Bengal. He has over 60 criminal cases registered against him, including robbery, vehicle theft, NDPS, cheating, and some under the Arms Act.

Mateen Khan (24), a resident of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, acted as a middleman supplying stolen vehicles to receivers in Vadodara, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. He has eight other criminal cases registered against him, including attempt to murder and vehicle theft.

Nagender Singh alias Nagin (46), a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, served as transporter delivering stolen vehicles across state lines, including Dimapur, Nagaland. He has over 60 criminal cases registered against him, including robbery and vehicle theft.

Others arrested include Manish Arya (48), a resident of Nilothi Extension, Delhi, and Nadeem (38), a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who assisted in transporting stolen vehicles.

Police recovered 15 stolen vehicles, fake registration plates, and several duplicate remote keys during the investigation. The syndicate reportedly used advanced techniques such as key programming devices to hack ECM codes, disable security systems, and generate new keys. They also deployed scanning devices to disable GPS trackers, making vehicles untraceable.

Vehicles were transported to states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Northeast India for resale or dismantling, with some vehicles sold for parts in the black market.

Police said that the syndicate operated under the supervision of Amir Pasha, with local operatives like Taj Mohammad managing theft operations in India.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend absconding members, including the gang leader Amir Pasha. Lookout circulars have been issued against key suspects as the investigation continues. (ANI)

