New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Delhi Police recently busted a mobile theft racket, where the alleged mastermind in Jharkhand lured juveniles from the state and sent them to the national capital to steal high-end mobile phones from people in busy markets, an official said on Wednesday.

These minors, lured with a payment of Rs 3,000 per theft, travelled ticketless by train to Delhi and targeted busy marketplaces, the official said.

After completing their "task," they handed over the stolen devices to their handler, known as Shiva, and returned to Jharkhand with minimal traceable connections, police added.

The racket came to light when a 13-year-old boy was apprehended for stealing an iPhone from a shopper in Kamla Nagar, Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

"The incident occurred on December 22, when a woman was shopping in Kamla Nagar Market. She reported that a minor boy had stolen her mobile phone. A daily diary (DD) entry was lodged at Roop Nagar Police Post and further investigation was launched. CCTV footage revealed the minor committing the theft, providing a key lead for the investigation," said the DCP.

The team then activated local informers and briefed vendors and stakeholders in the market.

During routine patrolling on January 5, the team received information about a minor resembling the suspect seen near Spark Mall in Kamla Nagar and he was apprehended, DCP Banthia said.

During questioning, the juvenile revealed that he was a native of Jharkhand and had no permanent address in Delhi, the DCP added.

He disclosed that he had been recruited by Shiva, a man he met in his hometown. Shiva allegedly paid the minor Rs 3,000 per theft and sent him to Delhi on multiple occasions to steal mobile phones, police said.

The juvenile travelled to Delhi by train without purchasing tickets, boarding and alighting at New Delhi Railway Station.

Once in Delhi, they targeted busy markets to commit thefts. The stolen items were handed over to Shiva in Jharkhand, police said.

"Teams have been formed to nab Shiva, who was tasking these juveniles and they will visit Jharkhand soon," said the DCP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)