New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Delhi Police has busted a gang of bikers who indulge in robbery and three members of the gang have been arrested, said the police.

According to the Delhi Police, with this gang being busted, ten sensational robbery cases have been solved.

Also Read | Telangana CM KCR's Daughter MLC Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Allegation That Democracy Under Threat in State.

"Northern Range of Delhi Police has busted a gang of biker robbers who committed many robberies riding on bikes. The area of their operation is all over Delhi. They mostly targeted medical stores. Three members of this gang have been arrested and with their arrest, 10 sensational cases of robbery have been solved," Vivek Kishore, Joint Commissioner of Police, Northern Range said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Revenge Porn: Texas Woman Awarded Over USD 1 Billion in Damages in Case Against Former Boyfriend.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)