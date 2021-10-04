New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police busted an illegally run hookah bar and arrested eight people, including its two owners, in the Vijay Vihar area of the city.

The owners have been identified as Hardeep Singh Thakur (24) and Gautam Junaja (20), both residents of Vijay Vihar, police said.

The other arrested persons have been identified as Kashish Arora (28), Naveen Kumar (26), Rupesh (26), Rishabh Gandhi (26), Vaibhav Jaitak (23) and Sanjay (25), they said.

On Sunday during night patrolling, police received information regarding the hookah bar.

Police reached the spot at C-50, Vijay Vihar, Phase-II, near BD Jain Public School.

On the first floor, an illegal hookah bar was found operational, a senior police officer said.

Six people were found smoking hookah in blatant violation of Covid norms.

Two persons, identified as owners of the bar, were found serving hookahs to customers, the officer said.

Three hookahs, two chilams, 12 coils and tobacco were recovered, police said.

