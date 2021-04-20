New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): With the aim to implement the week-long lockdown in the national capital effectively, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Tuesday held a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs).

Shrivastava held a briefing via video conference and review the effectiveness of the lockdown and the situation on the ground amid reports of fleeing by migrant workers and rush at railway stations and interstate bus terminals.

"The priority task is to implement this weeklong lockdown and tightness in restrictions be kept," he said stating that if anyone is found in disobedience to the restrictions without a genuine ground or exemption, needs to be prosecuted at once.

He also expressed concern over the health and safety of police personnel who are serving 24x7 on the ground and exposing themselves to risks of infection.

"Being frontline warriors, our personnel need to perform their duties, but also ensure COVID safety by following strict covid discipline," Shrivastava said.

The Commissioner of Police also directed the district and unit officers to keep sufficient stock of COVID equipment include PPE kits, masks, sanitisers and pay attention to repeated cleanliness of toilets and common areas of the barracks and police stations.

He emphasised on daily health monitoring of the staff.

"The police is extending all possible help going beyond their duties to help citizens in need and it should continue wholeheartedly. The COVID Helpline 011-24369900 is already getting nearly a thousand calls a day. We urge people to follow covid appropriate behaviour and stay home during this lockdown," the CP said.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 277 deaths -- the highest-ever registered in a single day fatalities in the city - and 28,395 fresh coronavirus infections. There are currently 85,575 active cases in the national capital.

The Delhi government has imposed a six-day lockdown amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

